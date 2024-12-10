Tuesday Midday Update: Rain exiting the Capital Area, chilly and breezy tonight

After a multi-day stretch of wet weather, a cold front will finally push the moisture out of the area by Tuesday night. Colder weather and lots of wind will follow.

Today & Tonight: Rain will begin exiting from west to east across the Capital Area as a cold front moves through on Tuesday afternoon. An afternoon or early evening shower is not out of the question for areas southeast of Baton Rouge (i.e. Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. Mary Parishes), but everyone else will struggle to see a single drop of rain after lunchtime. Mostly cloudy skies will be left over, with a few peeks of sun at times.

Expect a daytime high in the mid-70s on Tuesday prior to the cold front passage. But temperatures will rapidly fall late as colder air rushes into the region. Morning lows will be near 42° in Baton Rouge. Winds will also become quite breezy during the night. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts will result in wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the mid-30s by daybreak. Any light outdoor furniture or Holiday decorations should be secured due to the wind.

Up Next: Expect a sunnier pattern for the Capital Area for midweek. However, another chill will accompany the sunshine. By Thursday morning, overnight lows will be back in frost/freeze territory for many. That will be a short-lived encounter with winter, as temperatures appear to climb above-average by the weekend.

- Emma Kate C., Malcolm Byron

