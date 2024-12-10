Tuesday PM Forecast: trade in the umbrella for a jacket

Widespread thunderstorms, rain and the threat of flooding have ended. A cold front will whip into the Gulf of Mexico overnight leading to much cooler, brisk conditions.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will be slow to fully clear out overnight. Ongoing northwesterly winds will increase into the 10-20 mph range with locally higher gusts. As temperatures steadily fall into the lower and middle-40s by dawn, wind chills will dip into the mid-30s at times. Prepare for a much colder start to Wednesday with a need for layers at the bus stop or heading out to work. The afternoon will be sunny and crisp with highs in the upper-50s and a continued north breeze of 5-15 mph.

Up Next: Thursday morning will bring the coldest temperature within the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Fortunately, eased winds will mean what you see is what you get in terms of feels-like. A few high clouds may arrive late on an otherwise sunny afternoon with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. By Friday, a warm front will try to lift into the central Gulf Coast. As this occurs, you can expect a gradual increase in cloud cover through the afternoon with temperatures moving back to and above average. A shower is even possible. Much warmer conditions are in store for the beginning of the weekend with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers on Saturday.

The remainder of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, focused on the Sunday to Tuesday time period, is prone to substantial change dependent on when and if the next cold front passes. Given the current information, the Storm Station expects a frontal passage late Monday or early Tuesday. This would result in warm conditions on Sunday and Monday with a lot of dry time followed by more organized rain as that front arrives later Monday. Of course, if the timing on the front changes, so too will the wetter parts of the forecast.

