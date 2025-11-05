Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures steadily rise until significant front passage

Temperatures will steadily rise until highs are in the 80s, with lows in the 60s by the end of the week. A significant front passing on Sunday could deliver the first freeze of the season.

Today & Tonight: After some fog and chilly temperatures in the morning, expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures during the day. Highs will bump up to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. No major weather impacts are expected so all outdoor plans are good to go! Overnight, lows will bottom out near 54 degrees, with fog development once again possible.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to rise as we head towards the weekend. Highs in the 80s will be likely through Saturday, with lows bumping up to the 60s. A weak front will approach by the end of the week, with higher moisture content pooling ahead of it. The result will be isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday. No washouts are expected, so do not cancel your outdoor plans. Rain chances decrease Saturday, but warm and muggy conditions will remain.

A much more significant front will approach and pass through Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop immediately, with high back down to the mid-70s. Next week will be very chilly, with most not leaving the 50s on Monday! Tuesday morning will feature the lowest temperatures of the fall so far. Locations along and north of the 10/12 corridor have a chance of seeing freezing temperatures. Others will still experience the 30s, with frost a possibility.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

