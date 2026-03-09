Monday PM Forecast: Incoming front to bring more storms and pause streak of warmth

The warm, muggy pattern remains locked in for a few more days until the next big rainmaker arrives late Wednesday. A cold front follows close behind, clearing out the storms and setting up a crisp finish to the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated afternoon showers and storms will gradually fizzle into the evening. There will be a window for partial clearing after dark, right before another wave of low clouds bulldozes into the Capital Area overnight. Gray skies will dominate early Tuesday again, with a few areas of patchy fog as well. Slow down and be sure to use low-beam headlights when navigating through fog. Although a few peeks of sun may come out on Tuesday, cloud cover will maintain a dominant presence. Still, look for a high in the mid-80s as southerly winds drive temperatures up. Spotty rain will be tough to find — the exception, as opposed to the rule.

The Next Impact: Another ramp-up in rain chances will come late Wednesday. While much of the day looks dry, warm, and muggy, an approaching cold front may kick up scattered showers late in the day. However, the main event will come after dark as a line of storms blows through the Capital Region. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday night. The cold front will push the storms through relatively quickly, allowing conditions to dry up very early on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of I-12 under a Level 2/5 “Slight” risk of severe weather for Wednesday night, with areas south under a Level 1/5 “Marginal” risk. This indicates that a few segments within the line of storms could turn strong to severe. While severe weather would be isolated in coverage, remain weather-aware and have a way to receive alerts late Wednesday in case warnings are issued.

Rain totals will average around 1” across the area. While this isn't enough to trigger widespread flash flooding, locally heavier downpours could lead to spotty street flooding and poor drainage issues. This is especially true for neighborhoods still drying out from last weekend's soaking rain.

Up Next: Sunshine will quickly return to wrap up the week and stick around through much of the weekend. More notably, crisp, cooler air will surge into the region behind the cold front. Look for a high near 70° on Thursday, with lows dipping into the 40s early Friday morning. Another warmup will begin thereafter, but the weekend still looks comfortable with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There won’t be any complaints about the weather for the Wearin’ of the Green parade on Saturday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.