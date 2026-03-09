78°
Baton Rouge native joins cast of 'Baywatch' reboot

2 hours 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 4:40 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Brooks Nader, a Baton Rouge native and Sports Illustrated model, is set to join the cast of an upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, according to Variety. 

Variety reports that Nader will play the character Selene, starring alongside Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus Larone and David Chokaci in Fox's reboot of the 90's show about Los Angeles lifeguards. The reboot will reportedly air sometime in the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Nader has previously been featured on "Love Thy Nader" and "Dancing with the Stars."

