Southeastern Police looking for woman who stole purse, pocketbook, multiple credit cards

HAMMOND - Police are looking for a woman who stole a purse and pocketbook with multiple credit and debit cards.

The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department says the theft happened March 3 on campus.

Officers shared photos of the suspect, who was driving a 2011-2013 White Kia Sorento with a New Jersey temporary plate (V204869).

Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 549-2222.