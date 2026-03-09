Deputies arrest four in fatal shooting of 8-year-old along San Juan Drive

BATON ROUGE — Deputies have arrested four people in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Davian Nicholas, 8, was shot when a group of people exchanged gunfire during an argument along San Juan Drive around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday evening, EBRSO said. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

EBRSO said deputies arrested Jeremiah Tanan Scott, 21, Jeremiah Walter, 25, and Everett Chambers, 21, within hours of the shooting for first-degree murder. Scott and Chambers also received illegal use of a weapon charges.

The department also arrested Hunter Calligan for principal to first-degree murder.

Investigators believe that during the incident, Scott fired shots that struck Nicholas. They also believe that Chambers fired shots during the incident.

Scott was also indicted for an illegal carrying of weapons charge connected to an incident on April 5, 2023. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2023.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement, "This is a heartbreaking and senseless tragedy. A group of young men chose to settle an argument with gunfire in a neighborhood where families live and children should be safe. Because of that reckless and violent decision, an innocent 8-year-old child, Davian Nicholas, lost his life."

The investigation remains ongoing.