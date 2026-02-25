Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures dramatically warm ahead of next cold front

We are in the midst of a rapid warming trend, with temperatures now about 20 degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago. We will eventually reach the 80s Thursday, before our next cold front passes through in the overnight hours.

Today, Tonight & Thursday: Breezy southerly winds will continue to pump in warmer and moisture air. Highs will reach near 76 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds 10-20 mph will be likely, with higher gust possible. The fire spread risk continues to trend lower, but not zero. More moisture in the air will lower the threat, but elevated winds could still allow fires to spread. Use extreme caution if burning, and don't burn at all if your parish or county has a burn ban. Overnight, we will stay in the clouds, with lows near 63 degrees. Thursday will be much of the same, with the main differences being slightly warmer air, and a few more showers. Highs will reach into the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated light showers will be possible, but most will remain dry. This will all be in advance of a cold front passing in the overnight hours.

Up Next: A cold front set to sweep through late Thursday night and into Friday. If you’ve got outdoor plans as the week winds down, there’s no need to cancel—the main window for showers and thunderstorms looks to be from Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Although the area could certainly use the rainfall given ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, amounts are expected to stay fairly light, with most spots picking up under half an inch. Keep in mind, though, that a narrow band of heavier rain and storms is likely around daybreak Friday, which could create some slowdowns for the morning commute.

Despite the name, this cold front won’t deliver much in the way of cooler air. Friday night will feel refreshing, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. After that brief cooldown, the weekend warms right back up—look for highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. With abundant sunshine in the forecast, conditions should be just about perfect for spending time outside.

