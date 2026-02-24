Tuesday PM Forecast: warming trend underway, late week cold front brings next rain chance

Fire weather conditions will gradually improve over the next few days. While dry air will slowly be replaced with a little bit of humidity, winds will remain elevated, so it would be a good idea to continue to avoid outdoor burning or creating sparks outside. Also, the temperatures will quickly warm prior to the next cold front late Thursday.

Wednesday: warmer, increasing clouds

Thursday into Friday: cold front brings showers, mainly at night

Weekend: warm and dry

Tonight, Tomorrow & Thursday: High clouds will increase overnight as south winds persist. The result will be low temperatures that occur close to midnight in the upper 40s before rising into the 50s through daybreak. If you enjoyed the mid-60s on Tuesday, you are going to love the next 48 hours, as afternoon highs are expected to jump into the upper 70s on Wednesday and the low 80s by Thursday. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15mph.

Up Next: The Storm Station is tracking a cold front that will move through late Thursday night and into Friday. For those with outdoor plans to wrap up the work week, don’t worry about cancellations. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be dusk to dawn Thursday into Friday. While any rain is welcome to the region for drought and wildfire reasons, totals will be on the low end, with most getting less than a half-inch. Note that the front will pass with a quick line of heavier rain and thunderstorms around dawn Friday—that timing may result in some issues for the commute.

The cold front will not actually bring much “cold" with it. While Friday night will be crisp with a low in the upper 40s or low 50s, Saturday and Sunday will show a quick rebound with highs right back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. With lots of sunshine, the weather will set up well for any outdoor plans.

– Josh

