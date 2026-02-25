REDUCE YOUR RISK: Inside Stanley Black's journey from religious crusader to crusader for heart health

BATON ROUGE — Stanley Black has spent his whole career traveling the world on religious crusades, but now, he is on another crusade that's taken him to hospitals and labs across the world after he came face-to-face with heart disease, a leading cause of death.

Black, now 88, worked with Jimmy Swaggart in the 1980s as his Spanish voice during his trips to El Salvador.

But eventually, he had a quadruple heart bypass, then in 2015, a valve replacement in his heart, with symptoms recently returning.

Dr. Charles Thompson says that two of the grafts from Stanley's original bypass operation are now 100% blocked, so they decided to treat them with medicine.

"He's doing great. He's in medical management and he should do fine for a long time," Thompson said.

After his cardiovascular fight, Black has taken it upon himself to teach others about heart health and inspire them through their own journeys.

"Give diligence in taking care of your health, cause if you're not healthy, you're no good for anybody," Black said.

Black and other heart patients profiled by John Pastorek's Reduce Your Risk series will be at the Capital Area Heart Walk on Saturday, April 25, at Blue Roots on River Road in Baton Rouge. Learn more here.