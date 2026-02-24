WBR deputy, Central Police officer arrested for allegedly beating child with belt

BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Parish deputy and Central Police officer was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of beating a 6-year-old with a belt.

An arrest warrant says that Charles Evans Jr. hit the child with a belt on Sunday, Feb. 8. The victim was seen by doctors five days after the alleged beating. Medical staff said they found partially-healed welts on the child's backside.

Evans was arrested for cruelty to juveniles, a felony charge. He has since bonded out of jail.

Evans worked as a deputy for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office since June 2025. Evans resigned before he was taken into custody.

He is also employed as a part-time officer at the Central Police Department, where he has worked since 2024. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Evans was placed on administrative leave.

Both agencies said Evans did not have any disciplinary issues on record.