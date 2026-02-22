52°
LSU women's basketball cruises past Missouri

2 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 4:59 PM February 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU women's basketball soared past the Missouri Tigers Sunday afternoon, beating them 108-55.

This was LSU's highest scoring SEC game of the season, surpassing their 103-point performance against Alabama at the beginning of the month.

LSU was led in scoring by MiLaysia Fulwiley for the second straight game. Fulwiley finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also had 3 blocks and 2 steals.

LSU shot the ball 46.9% from the floor, 41.4% from three and outrebounded Missouri 72-25.

LSU improves 24-4 on the season and 10-4 in SEC play. They will close out their regular season home slate on Thursday when they face Tennessee.

