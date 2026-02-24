Tuesday AM Forecast: Freezing temps this morning, big warming trend ahead of next front

After many seeing freezing temps this morning, southerly winds will bring in warmer and moister air. Temperatures will eventually warm into the 80s by Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Today & Tonight: Break out the heavy coats and jackets this morning as many are below freezing. After daybreak, temperatures will quickly rise, and end up in the mid-60s this afternoon. Skies will stay sunny all day long, outside of a few higher level clouds. Although the fire spread risk has been high the last few days, the risk is thankfully a bit lower today. The air will stay dry, but winds will not be as gusty. Still, we are borderline Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning criteria, so outdoor burning is not advised for now. Overnight, we warm up even more, with lows in the upper 40s.

Up Next: After the brief cooldown early in the week, warmth returns quickly. Afternoon temperatures will push back into the 70s by Wednesday and could flirt with 80 degrees on Thursday as southerly winds ramp up again. Overnight readings won’t stay cool for long either, climbing back into the 60s by Thursday night. A late-Thursday cold front may interrupt the warming trend with a round of showers and thunderstorms, but the dip in temperatures will be short-lived. Highs settle into the 70s on Friday, then surge back into the 80s for the weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.