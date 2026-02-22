47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball sweeps Purple & Gold Challenge with win over Howard

1 hour 21 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 9:58 PM February 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 19 LSU softball closed out the Purple & Gold Challenge with a 1-0 win over Howard Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers scored their only run off of a Tori Edwards RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Their defense was enough to hold the Bison to just one hit and zero runs. 

Trending News

LSU improves to 12-4 on the season. They are set to host McNeese on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days