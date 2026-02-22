LSU softball sweeps Purple & Gold Challenge with win over Howard

BATON ROUGE - No. 19 LSU softball closed out the Purple & Gold Challenge with a 1-0 win over Howard Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers scored their only run off of a Tori Edwards RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Their defense was enough to hold the Bison to just one hit and zero runs.

LSU improves to 12-4 on the season. They are set to host McNeese on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.