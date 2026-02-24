59°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old.
Margret Sharon Ryan was last seen Monday at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the area of Garber Street in Morgan City. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black jogging pants, and black/white shoes. She may also be wearing a gray hoodie.
Trending News
Ryan is described as a white 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with blue eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds' and 'Lizzie McGuire' star, dies at...
-
Lt. Gov. Nungesser 'pardons' crawfish named after Tony Chachere to mark start...
-
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual MPAC fundraiser returns in March
-
Multiple parishes across Capital region, western Mississippi under burn bans amid wildfires
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...