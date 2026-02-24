59°
Morgan City Police looking for runaway 16-year-old

By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old.

Margret Sharon Ryan was last seen Monday at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the area of Garber Street in Morgan City. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black jogging pants, and black/white shoes. She may also be wearing a gray hoodie.

Ryan is described as a white 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with blue eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

