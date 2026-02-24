Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a person accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
According to police, the suspect is believed to have been walking around a home improvement store and asking older male customers about money, showing them large amounts of money to gain their trust and spark interest.
The suspect then persuaded one person to drive him to multiple locations before convincing him to withdraw $15,000 in cash. After the man handed the suspect the cash, the suspect placed the cash into a fanny pack and told the victim he was going to show the money to a friend, but never returned.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is urged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
