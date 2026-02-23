Monday AM forecast: Dry and chilly. A light freeze expected tonight

Cold air continues to settle into the Capital Region as we start the workweek. Another chilly and dry day sets the stage for a potential freeze Tuesday morning.

Today and tonight: Monday will be cool and dry with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds will still be noticeable at 15 to 20 mph at times, though not as strong as Sunday.

Tonight, temperatures drop as high pressure builds overhead and winds ease. Lows will fall into the 30s, with areas north of I-10 approaching freezing by early Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Tuesday morning is shaping up to be the coldest of the stretch, with widespread freezing temperatures likely north of the I-10/12 corridor and near-freezing conditions possible closer to Baton Rouge and the river parishes.

After Tuesday, temperatures rebound quickly. Highs return above normal by midweek, and the next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday into Friday with a weak cold front.

What to look out for: It will feel chilly again today, so you’ll want a jacket heading out this morning and this evening. Fire danger remains elevated due to very dry air and lingering breezes, so avoid outdoor burning.

The bigger concern comes Tuesday morning, when freezing temperatures are likely north of I-10 and could impact sensitive plants across the Capital Region. Now is the time to plan on covering vegetation and protecting anything vulnerable to a light freeze.

– Dave

