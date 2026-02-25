Youth Legislature gives middle schoolers hands on experience in state government

BATON ROUGE - Middle school students from across Louisiana gathered at the Old Louisiana State Capitol this week to take part in the Youth Legislature of Louisiana, a hands-on program designed to introduce them to the legislative process.

The two-day mock legislative session allowed students to step into the roles of state leaders, lawmakers and members of the press. Students researched and wrote their own bills and speeches in preparation for the event.

Students also served as press delegates and photojournalists. Press delegates attended a news conference with the student governor and cabinet members and later produced articles after interviewing legislators and bill sponsors. Photojournalists documented the two-day session and created a slideshow highlighting key moments.

The program concluded with a closing ceremony recognizing standout students who will be inducted into the Youth Legislature Hall of Fame.

