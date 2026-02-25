2une In Previews: 'Name Your Seat Campaign' lets community become part of legacy of Lincoln Theater

BATON ROUGE — The historic Lincoln Theater is reopening its doors, and families, groups and individuals have a chance to leave their mark on the renovated theater during the "Name Your Seat Campaign."

The theater, which once hosted performers like James Brown and Louis Armstrong, will be reintroduced to the community as a cultural heritage center celebrating the future of arts, community engagement and historic preservation.

The Name Your Seat Campaign "allows supporters to become part of that legacy in a tangible and meaningful way," event organizer Tara Wicker said.

Attendees and supporters can secure their named seat by scanning the official QR code featured on event materials and promotional graphics. The QR code provides direct access to the seat-claiming portal. People interested can also call (225) 317-1849 for more information.

Attendees at Thursday's launch event at the McKinley Alumni Center are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite historical figure, paying tribute to leaders whose courage, creativity and conviction shaped history. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m.

The seats cost $500 to name, Wicker said during a visit to 2une In on Wednesday.