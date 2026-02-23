Monday PM Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight, fire danger easing in coming days

The coldest night of the week is just ahead with freezing temperatures in the forecast. A fast warmup will follow, just ahead of another cool front that arrives later in the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will set up a cold night across the Capital Area. Falling into the 30s before midnight, lows will settle a few degrees below freezing early Tuesday. Since the recent warm spell began nudging plants out of dormancy, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops or sensitive vegetation. Cover plants or bring potted ones indoors to prevent damage.

After a heavy-coat kind of start, the thicker layer can come off during the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-70s. Aside from a passing high cloud or two, expect a mainly sunny sky. Winds won’t be quite strong enough to warrant another Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning, but the air will remain very dry. Even without an official warning, fire danger will stay elevated. Avoid any activities involving open flames outdoors, properly dispose of cigarettes, and make sure to follow any local burn bans. Fire weather concerns will ease by midweek.

Up Next: Temperatures will rebound in a hurry after the early-week chill. Highs will climb through the 70s by Wednesday and possibly touch 80° on Thursday as a southerly breeze picks back up. Nighttime lows will follow suit, rising into the 60s again by Thursday. Another cool front will put the warming trend on pause late Thursday, even bringing some showers and storms in the process. The cooldown that follows can hardly be considered one. Highs will ease back into the 70s on Friday before jumping into the 80s over the weekend.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

