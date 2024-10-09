Wednesday AM Forecast: Refreshing mornings and warm afternoons continue, Florida braces for Milton

We are officially back into "jackets in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoons" season as cool mornings and warm afternoons dominate the entire Storm Station 7-day forecast.

Today & Tonight: A chilly early morning start in the upper-50s around the region will likely warm quickly thanks to full sunshine on Wednesday. Expect temperatures to jump almost 30 degrees, into the upper-80s by mid-afternoon. Humidity remains low as dry air dominates southern Louisiana this week. Clear skies will remain into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back down near 60 degrees.

Up Next: A similar pattern will persist through the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures will start off near 60 degrees each day and warm into the 80s each afternoon under full sunshine. Some days may flirt with the 90 degree mark in the Capital City but low humidity will make the heat bearable. Anyone attending high school or college football games over the next several days will have wonderful viewing conditions!

The Storm Station is tracking another cold front that will push through early next week, likely bringing an even cooler push of air. This front may limit afternoon highs to the upper-70s by the middle of next week with a few mornings in the low 50s. Check back in daily for the latest on our next Fall front.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: After re-strengthening to a Category 5 (winds +157 mph) storm overnight, the 7:00am advisory shows that Hurricane Milton continues to move NE towards Florida as a very strong Category 4 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155mph. Milton will make landfall near the Tampa Bay area of Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday as a major hurricane. Near and north of the storm's center, record setting water inundation of 10-15 feet is expected. Hurricane force winds will extend across much of the peninsula of Florida with 6-12 inches of rain falling as the system passes.

Leslie continues moving northwest over the open, central Atlantic Ocean at 10mph. The storm will turn north and then northeast out to sea with minor fluctuations between hurricane and tropical storm strength initially, followed by steady weakening.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located about 375 miles west-southwest of Bermuda have become less organized during the last several hours. Although environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for development, a short-lived tropical or subtropical storm could still form today or this evening while the low moves northeastward to east-northeastward at around 15 mph. Upper-level winds are

forecast to become too strong for further development later tonight.



A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or on Thursday. Afterward, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, moving near the Cabo Verde Islands late Thursday through Friday.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.