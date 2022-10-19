Wednesday AM Forecast: It could feel like freezing again on Thursday

Pay close attention to the “feels like” temperatures in the morning hours.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are flirting with freezing. The windchill is making it feel like freezing and is expected to keep temperatures feeling cold well into the afternoon. High temperatures today will max out in the low 60s. Tonight we will see the 30s again. Temperatures will be above freezing tonight, but there is still a low risk for frost. You can keep the plants inside for one more night just to be safe.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Cold Temperatures —please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Heading into Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 40° as we start warming up. Even though we will be well above freezing, it will not take much wind to add a windchill. Temperatures above freezing could feel like freezing with the winds. Be sure to check the “feels like” temperature on your WBRZ WX App. Thursday afternoon will be a touch warmer with temperatures in the low 70s. Temperatures will keep on the warming trend through the weekend. Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be near 80°. The weekend is looking comfortable with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the mid-60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments for the next 5 days.