Killian well system functioning, but water is still not drinkable
KILLIAN - Nearly two weeks after a water system failure in Killian, residents are still waiting for clean water to come through their pipes.
On Monday, Livingston Parish Councilman Dean Coates said the water has been turned back on but it's not drinkable. The town is still under a boil advisory.
Councilman Coates said town leaders received information about the water system and well tests Monday. Over the weekend, residents were told that an update would be provided Monday. Councilman Coates said those results should be presented Tuesday.
Cases of water are still available for pickup at the Killian Town Hall.
