Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat and summertime storms around for Fourth of July events, Beryl continues trek through Caribbean

Though temperatures will not hit triple digits again Wednesday, heat and humidity still remains and so do the heat alerts. For the 4th consecutive day, an Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued for the Capital Area as we lead up to the Fourth of July holiday.

Today & Tonight: A bit more cloud cover and increased coverage of rain showers during the day will result in slightly lower temperatures Wednesday afternoon. High's on Wednesday are likely to reach into the mid-90's with heat index values close to 113°. While not as extreme of heat as we saw in previous days, these very warm values still call for an Excessive Heat Advisory for the Capital Area on Wednesday. Continue to practice heat safety; including staying extra hydrated and prioritizing breaks when spending extended periods outdoors. As a push of moisture moves into the region, around 50% of the area will see scattered showers and storms today, which will help cool off some areas temporarily.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mostly dry conditions return. Temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the upper-70's with the same sticky feel to the air.

Up Next: The July 4th holiday is shaping up to be a standard summer day. Look for a high temperature in the mid to upper-90s with lots of humidity and scattered thunderstorms. None have been issued yet, but another round of heat alerts is on the table. If you’re planning to watch the Fireworks on the Mississippi on the night of the 4th, the weather should cooperate. Storms will be coming to an end and temperatures will sit in the mid-80s. More of the same is expected into the weekend.

The Tropics: Early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Beryl remains a Category 4 strength storm with 145 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 20mph. The system is currently less than 200 miles east of Jamaica and expected to make landfall on the Island later today as a major hurricane. The storm will then continue its trek west thorough the Caribbean, gradually weakening as it does, but likely will bring impacts to the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan Peninsula through the end of the week. Beryl is forecast to emerge over the southwest Gulf of Mexico this weekend before taking a northward turn. How extreme this turn will be depends on a few factors: the strength and placement of an upper-level ridge and the strength of Beryl after hitting the Yucatan Peninsula. These details should come into better agreement by the weekend. Parts of northern Mexico and south Texas should monitor the progress of this storm closely. Given the question marks surrounding the long-term prospects of Beryl, Storm Station is continuing to keep a watchful eye on this storm.

Another tropical wave trailing behind Hurricane Beryl is located east of the Lesser Antilles. The thunderstorms associated with this wave continue to become less organized. Tropical development now appears likely with this disturbance. Regardless, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in the Lesser Antilles by midweek, even in some areas already affected by Beryl.

- Emma Kate Cowan

