Weather cancels Southern baseball's doubleheader against Texas Southern

Sunday, March 17 2024
WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - Both Southern baseball games against Texas Southern were canceled on Sunday due to weather.

The doubleheader was scheduled to be played at Wesley-Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.

Southern will play in Lafayette against Louisiana on Tuesday.

