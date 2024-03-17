66°
Weather cancels Southern baseball's doubleheader against Texas Southern
NEW ORLEANS - Both Southern baseball games against Texas Southern were canceled on Sunday due to weather.
The doubleheader was scheduled to be played at Wesley-Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.
Southern will play in Lafayette against Louisiana on Tuesday.
