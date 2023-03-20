Weapon found at Baton Rouge magnet school causes confusion, worry among parents days later

BATON ROUGE - Parents are confused and concerned after receiving a voicemail Monday morning about possible random searches being conducted on students at Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet school after a student reportedly brought a knife to campus last week.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said a student brought a knife to FLAIM Thursday. No one was injured, and the weapon was reportedly confiscated by the school's security and Drug Task Force. FLAIM's faculty called the families of the students in the class where the incident occurred, but officials did not go into detail as to what the incident was.

Parents reportedly received a voicemail Sunday afternoon notifying them that students not just at FLAIM but in the entire district may be subject to random searches, and that K9 units would be present on campus.

Officials said this would be in an effort to "reduce the imposition of students and staff by having a single officer and K-9 on site without the need for any 'lockdown' or great law enforcement presence causing interruptions." However, officials did not specify whether this proposition was related to the incident on FLAIM on Thursday.

WBRZ did not see an increased law enforcement presence on FLAIM's campus Monday morning.