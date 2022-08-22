WBRZ's Traffic Team Guide to LSU Parking: What you need to know going back to school

BATON ROUGE - Aug. 22 is the start of a new school year on LSUs campus, and tens of thousands of students will return for class sessions.

Parking and traffic are always areas of concern when returning to LSU campus. The university has created an abundance of resources for faculty, staff, and students on what they should know about parking on campus for the Fall 2022 semester.

Every person parking on campus should have a valid LSU parking permit which can be obtained by accessing the Parking Portal online.

Normal parking hours are from 7 - 4:30 a.m. Monday - Friday. During weekends and holidays when no classes are in session, students may park in any student zone that is not restricted.

Parking violations can range from citations to booting or towing depending on the offense.

It should be noted that bicycles are not to be driven on sidewalks and should only be parked in bicycle racks or designated parking areas only.

Bus services are also offered to reduce drivers and traffic on campus. The Tiger Trail is a shuttle service through the university that can be easily used through a phone app.

LSU Parking is also on Twitter with information for all things traffic on LSU's campus. Students can also download the Park Zen app on their phones and select LSU as their school for real-time parking availability updates.

The main office number for Parking and Transportation at LSU is (225) 578-5000 for any questions or concerns relating to LSU Parking and Transportation.