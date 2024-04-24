60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday commute

2 hours 8 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 5:34 AM April 24, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

6:42 a.m.: Wreck on Airline Hwy NB at Coursey Blvd

-

Trending News

5:34 a.m.: Jackknifed 18-wheeler on BC Spillway on I-10 EB heading to MSY. Spillway is closed EB **CLEARED**

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days