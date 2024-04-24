60°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
6:42 a.m.: Wreck on Airline Hwy NB at Coursey Blvd
-
Trending News
5:34 a.m.: Jackknifed 18-wheeler on BC Spillway on I-10 EB heading to MSY. Spillway is closed EB **CLEARED**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
-
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for...
-
Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season