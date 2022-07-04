91°
WBRZ's FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI: Roadways and Parking
Traffic around the city will start to get busy this afternoon for this annual holiday event.
Here's what you need to know to make your Fourth of July experience a breeze.
Come early to secure a parking spot. Garages likely to be full by 5pm.
Park near the Capital and walk 2-3 blocks to the levee.
Consider Port Allen; It's a great place to watch the fireworks with a smaller crowds and lighter traffic volume.
Watch WBRZ all day for the latest on holiday traffic and events.
Follow our Twitter account @wbrztraffic.
If you want to avoid the traffic, you can stream the firework show starting at 9:00pm LIVE-
