Mick Jagger and Jeff Landry feud after Jagger's comments about the governor at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS - Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger took a swipe at Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry during Jazz Fest Thursday, leading to the governor publicly responding.

According to WWL reporter Lily Cummings, Jagger referred to Landry as "real inclusive" and said he was taking the state back to "the Stone Age" with his governance. 

Landry responded in a Tweet, where he referenced the Rolling Stones' song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and that Jagger would be the only person who remembers the Stone Age.

