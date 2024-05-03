Denham Springs man arrested for child porn receives more charges after more victims found

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man arrested back in December 2023 for possession of child pornography received more charges after police found more victims that were identified in different states and countries.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, their continued investigation led to 3 more charges of possession of child pornography on Damien Gilpin after juvenile victims were identified in two other states, West Virginia and Nebraska, and two other countries, Australia and Canada.

Gilpin was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.