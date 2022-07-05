WBRZ's 'Fireworks on the Mississippi' a smash hit in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Downtown Baton Rouge was filled with people for WBRZ's annual "Fireworks on the Mississippi."

American flags were everywhere, welcoming people who drove into town for the show.

People were dressed up in red, white and blue to see the fireworks, but no one was more decked out than Paul Leeper.

"You got a lot of crowds down here, you have people out here from New Orleans and I met one person from Minnesota," Leeper said.

In the hours leading up to the fireworks, people were treated to concerts and food trucks. A pop-up from Bethany Church had everything people needed for a great time.

"Free cold water, free face painting, free balloons, and free crafts," Melody Putnam, one of the hosts at the tent, said.

The show is known for being family-friendly and that was seen all afternoon. Kids ran around kicking a soccer ball, a beach ball and had their faces painted.

Shannon Thomas, a part of Airbrush Me, says this is a great event for the community.

"We're excited that the community events are popping back off again to get out of the house," Thomas said.

And with all the chaos going on across the country and around the globe, Latoya Sampson with Portable Selfies says the firework show is a great way for everyone to take their mind off that and have fun.

"Police are everywhere so you know you are going to be safe. Baton Rouge just need to come out and enjoy it just let go and let loose for a change," Sampson said.