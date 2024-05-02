76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One found dead after apparent fall from rooftop at casino construction site

2 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 4:47 PM May 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead at a construction site for the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino downtown Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the person fell from the upper deck of a roof that was under construction.

The Belle of Baton Rouge began their $35 million project to move on land in 2022. Additionally, the Belle had an incident in February where two people were injured after a cable snapped.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days