One found dead after apparent fall from rooftop at casino construction site

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead at a construction site for the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino downtown Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the person fell from the upper deck of a roof that was under construction.

The Belle of Baton Rouge began their $35 million project to move on land in 2022. Additionally, the Belle had an incident in February where two people were injured after a cable snapped.

No other information is available at this time.