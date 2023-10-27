WBRZ family of stations to broadcast Zydeco hockey games

BATON ROUGE - As hockey returns to the Capital City for the first time in 20 years, it'll be welcomed to a full arena at the Raising Cane's River Center and also a TV audience.

WBRZ will provide local broadcast coverage on its family of stations on select home games each weekend. Check local listings for coverage information next week (click here for the TV schedule).

Most Zydeco games will be broadcast live on WBTR TV with rebroadcasts seen on WBRZ Plus later.

WBTR is available on all area cable providers. WBTR is available on Cox channel 19; rev channel 144; with an antenna on channel 36.1; and during hockey games, streaming here. WBTR will launch on streaming apps later this year.

WBRZ Plus is available on Cox channel 11; rev channel 2; antenna channel 2.2 and streaming here and on all streaming apps.

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

The Baton Rouge Zydeco face the Columbus River Dragons at 7:30 Friday and 7:00 Saturday on WBTR. Click HERE for game information.

WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, and WBTR TV are the area's only locally-owned and operated television news stations. WBRZ first signed on the air in 1955 and has been owned by the Manship family from the beginning.

"We're excited to help the Zydeco and Federal Prospects Hockey League reach even more fans in their inaugural season. As the area's only, truly local television operation, we couldn't be more proud to be the home of hockey as it returns to our community for the first time in twenty years," WBRZ General Manager Trey Schmaltz said ahead of puck drop Thursday night.

The Manship family has been instrumental in helping to innovate life in Baton Rouge for a century.

"My family's proud to support yet another new way to provide family entertainment in our city," the Manship family TV group's newly-appointed CEO/President Jake Manship said. "For more than a hundred years, we've made sure our community is both informed and entertained, and we're looking forward to working with the Zydeco as they bring hockey back to the boot."