WBRZ expanding reporting team, familiar faces moving to new positions

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ is expanding its reporting staff, as well as seeing certain on-air talent move to new roles at the station starting this week.

Former weekend anchor Bess Casserleigh is transitioning into a role involving more reporting. The LSU graduate from Connecticut is joining Brittney Weiss on the station's Investigative Unit. Weiss is well-known for her "On Your Side" consumer investigations.

"It's been a wonderful five years on weekends but you'll be in great hands with 2une In's Mia Monet," Casserleigh, who has been with Channel 2 since 2017, said to end her last Sunday newscast over the weekend.

Monet, a multimedia journalist, will take over Casserleigh's spot as the station's evening weekend anchor. A New Orleans-native, Monet joined WBRZ in 2022. You'll still see Monet on 2une-in three days a week.

"Bess and Mia have consistently exceeded our expectations since joining our team at WBRZ. Their experience and dedication to our community have made this an easy choice for us, and we can't wait to see what stories they'll uncover for the viewers as they begin their new roles," News Director Letitia Walker said.

WBRZ is also expanding its reporting staff with five new multimedia journalists. The station is excited for our audience to get to know and trust Jordan Ponzio, Joe Collins, David Hamilton, Destiny Beasley and Gabrielle Davis (pictured below).