Flau'Jae Johnson spurns WNBA Draft, will return to LSU for senior season

BATON ROUGE - Flau'Jae Johnson is back for more.

The LSU junior guard will return to the Tiger women's basketball team for her senior season after deciding not to enter the WNBA Draft earlier this week, according to a source close to the program.

Johnson was eligible for the draft because she turns 22 this calendar year. The Savannah, Georgia native averaged 18.6 points a game this past season. In her three seasons in Baton Rouge, Johnson has averaged 14.8 points a matchup, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

LSU won the national championship in Flau'Jae's freshman season. The Tigers have made it to the Elite 8 the last two seasons.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey praised coach Johnson after the Tigers loss to UCLA on Sunday.

"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU," said Mulkey. "I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU, and so she jump started our program really, and then the portal helped us, we brought in, you know, Angel and lots of other players, but Flau'Jae was a high school All-American and we got her and so I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson."

Kim Mulkey will enter her fifth season as LSU coach next season.