2une In Previews: Music and fun in the capital city this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Music lovers throughout the capital region can sing and dance along to great music at the Baton Rouge Blues Fest this weekend.

This free event is happening downtown and attendees are welcome to jam out to music, eat food and enjoy the day with family and friends. Organizers plan to give the crowd a good time by featuring a variety of concerts from multiple acts.

Patrons can attend a concert at five different stages during the event. Here's where the concerts will happen:

North Boulevard and St. Louis Street

North Boulevard Town Square

Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building on North Boulevard (2nd Floor)

3rd Street and Convention Street near the Watermark Hotel

Lafayette Street in front of the Manship Theatre

The event starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Visit the festival's FAQ page for more information about where to park, as well as who's performing and when.