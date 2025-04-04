Trial of man accused of sexually abusing foster kids began Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The trial of a man accused of sexually abusing three of his foster children began Thursday morning. Michael Hadden, now 54, has been sitting in jail for nearly three years awaiting trial.

Hadden is facing several charges, including sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile, and aggravated crimes against nature. In 2022, three foster children in his care accused Hadden of abuse, including a 14-year-old and another child with severe autism. The children were reportedly living in a trailer attached to a dilapidated home at the corner of Plains-Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

Arrest records obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit say deputies noted the Department of Child and Family Services previously looked into complaints against Hadden. At one point, the agency temporarily removed a child from his home but later returned him.