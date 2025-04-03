78°
LSU gymnastics set to begin postseason
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania - The LSU gymnastics team is back in the postseason and gearing up to defend its national championship.
The Tigers are the top overall seed in the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history and will start their postseason run on Thursday in the University Park (Pennsylvania) Regional.
LSU will face off with No. 16 Arkansas, Michigan, and Maryland at 6 pm Thursday. The meet, on the Penn State campus, will be on ESPN+.
If the Tigers finish in the top two, LSU advances to the Regional Final on Saturday.
