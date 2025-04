Southern baseball falls in series opener against Grambling

BATON ROUGE - Grambling baseball used a six-run eighth inning to beat Southern Thursday night

The Jaguar bats helped Southern take an 8-6 lead going into the top of the eighth, but then the Tigers scored six runs in the frame en route to a 12-10 victory in game one of the series.

Southern and Grambling play game two of a three game set on Friday at 6 p.m.