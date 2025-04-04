Exiting off of College Drive will make your commute easier starting Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Construction began in 2021 and this is just a piece of the puzzle. Starting Sunday, drivers will see a new four-lane configuration at the end of the westbound College Drive exit ramp at the traffic signal.

This being the case, drivers will have a smoother transition when exiting at College Drive.

DOTD Spokesman Rodney Mallet says this is going to make the journey easier.

"It’s going to make it much easier for people to get off at College Drive and much easier for those people who want to continue going west they don’t have to fight the exit traffic,” said Mallet.

When the continuous traffic lane opens this Sunday, drivers will be able to actually bypass the signal and go straight to Corporate Boulevard.