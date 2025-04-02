LSU baseball preps for tough weekend on the road in the SEC

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team is looking to bounce back from their first SEC road series this year with a new challenge in a new environment.

For the first time in program history LSU will play in Norman, Oklahoma against the Oklahoma Sooners starting a three game series on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

“Oklahoma is a very impressive team, obviously off to a very good start," head coach Jay Johnson said of the Sooners.

"They present a lot of problems on offense; they play a very aggressive style with the bunting and the running. We’re going to really have to handle the ball in the infield and from the mound. They have one of the best pitchers in the country (right-hander Kyson Witherspoon), who we will see on Thursday night. So, it will be a tremendous challenge and we’re looking forward to competing against a really good team.”

LSU leads the series with Oklahoma with nine victories to five losses in a series that dates back to 1959.

LSU has played the Sooners just once in the regular season before this weekend, that last game was back in 2022 when The Tigers defeated Oklahoma 5-4 in 11 innings at the Astros College Classic in Houston.

The Tigers are looking to bounce back from their first SEC road series where they lost two of three at Texas a couple of weeks ago.

LSU’s 27-3 overall record is its best through 30 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 28-2 mark through 30 games.

The Sooners are 23-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC having lost their weekend series on the road at Alabama.