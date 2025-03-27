73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Pad Thai

Thursday, March 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Pad Thai

8 ounces flat rice noodles
3 Tbsp. oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
8 ounces uncooked shrimp
2 eggs
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
3 green onions, chopped
1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts
2 limes
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

Pad Thai sauce:

3 Tbsp. fish sauce
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
5 Tbsp. light brown sugar
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce or to taste
2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter

Cook noodles according to package instructions, just until tender.

Rinse under cold water.

Combining sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in a wok or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, garlic and bell pepper. The shrimp will cook quickly, about 1-2 minutes on each side, or until pink.

Push everything to the side of the pan. Add a little more oil and add the beaten eggs. Scramble the eggs, breaking them into small pieces with a spatula as they cook.

Add noodles, sauce, bean sprouts and peanuts to the wok, reserving some peanuts for topping at the end. Toss everything to combine.

Garnish the top with green onions, extra peanuts, cilantro and lime wedges.

