LSU revamping Spring Game format, bringing fans back into the fold

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is switching up the vibe for their Spring Game next weekend in Tiger Stadium, bringing a little of the future and the past back for the team and fans.

LSU will hold a post-scrimmage autograph session with players and coaches as well as a picture taking opportunity with head coach Brian Kelly at what is now essentially an open practice on Saturday, April 12 in Tiger Stadium.

College football programs across the country are moving away from an actual team game where the teams are split into different sides and pitted against each other for a number of reason.

The main reason for the move is to avoid injuries, but due to the transfer portal the roster can either be thin at some areas or not experienced enough to make it competitive and safe for everyone involved.

According to LSU there will be no television coverage or radio broadcast of the event.

More information on the day can be found below in the release from LSU:

Fans are invited to watch the Tigers practice and scrimmage beginning at approximately 10:35 a.m. that day. Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at 9:30 a.m. with all seating on the west side of Death Valley. Fans will enter Tiger Stadium through gates 1-6 on the west side.

At the conclusion of the scrimmage, fans will be invited to the field where LSU players and coaches will sign autographs for 30 minutes. Kelly will be stationed in the north endzone and will take pictures with fans during the 30-minute session. The autograph session is presented by Bayou Traditions.

All photographs with Kelly will be taken by an LSU staff photographer and will be made available beginning Monday, April 14 for fans to download for free at: https://lsufootball.pic-time.com/-CoachKellyPhotos.

Fans will be provided with a commemorative poster as they enter the field for the autograph session. Fans will also be permitted to bring one item into Tiger Stadium for players and coaches to sign. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, autograph seekers will be limited to one signed item – either the commemorative poster or a personal item.

Fans are reminded that at LSU Athletics venues, including Tiger Stadium, the "Geaux Clear" bag policy allows only clear tote bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, or small handheld clutch purses (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”).

One 32 ounce or smaller, factory sealed water bottle will be allowed in Tiger Stadium. However, food and other containers of any kind such as coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, cups, flasks, etc. are not permitted. If you have a medical need for any of these items, please enter at the medical check point at the Southwest corner of the stadium near Gate 1.

Saturday, April 12 – Timeline

9 a.m. Football team walks to Tiger Stadium from Football Operations Building

9:15 a.m. Football teams arrives at Tiger Stadium

9:30 a.m. Gates Open at Tiger Stadium (West side entrance only – Gates 1-6)

10:35 a.m. Individual Drills

11:10 a.m. First half scrimmage (2 15-minute quarters)

11:40 a.m. Halftime

11:50 a.m. Second half scrimmage (format TBD)

12:25 p.m. Spring scrimmage ends

12:55 p.m. Autograph Session on field in Tiger Stadium

1:40 p.m. Event ends