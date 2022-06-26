Brittany Weiss, 4 p.m. anchor and 2 On Your Side reporter

Brittany Weiss is the 2 On Your Side reporter and 4 p.m. anchor for WBRZ. She joined the WBRZ team in August of 2012.

She started her career as an intern at WLS-TV in Chicago. She also worked alongside Katie Couric on several occasions with CBS News. She then worked as an Anchor/Reporter at WXVT in Greenville, MS. She has also worked in the world of celebrity entertainment as an editor/reporter for AOL and the Huffington Post.

This Cubs fan was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois. She attended Drake University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Brittany resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with her husband, son, and Yorkie. They enjoy visiting new restaurants and taking walks together. She is an Alpha Phi Alumna and future world traveler who enjoys playing golf, reading, swimming, and cooking.

Facebook: BrittanyWeissReports

Twitter: MsBWeiss

Email: bweiss@wbrz.com