Fire crews respond to head on collision involving 18-wheeler on I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE-- Fire crews are on the scene of a head on collision involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, on I-10 eastbound, just over the Ascension Parish line in Prairieville.
Firefighters were dispatched just after 1:30 this morning.
Officials say both vehicles caught fire. No word yet if anyone was hurt.
All lanes on I-10 eastbound are blocked at this time.
Louisiana State Police are investigating this crash, the St. George and Prairieville Fire Departments are responding.