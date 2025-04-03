Former LSU Tiger TJ Finley suspended by Tulane after theft arrest; lawyers say he is victim of scam

NEW ORLEANS - Tyler "TJ" Finley, the quarterback for Tulane University who started his college career as an LSU Tiger, was arrested, according to court records.

Finley was arrested Wednesday by Tulane Police and was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for one count of theft over $25,000. He was later released.

According to a police report, units were dispatched to a truck blocking a driveway near Yulman Stadium. After they ran the plate on the truck, it came back as a different vehicle registered to Finley. The vehicle identification number on the truck matched a car stolen from Atlanta, Georgia.

Police added that Finley then tried to move the Dodge Ram and said that he bought the car in Atlanta. Police later confirmed the truck was stolen from Georgia.

Tulane University said Finley was suspended from the football program until the case is resolved.

Finley's lawyers David Courcelle and Scott Stansbury said that their client is not a thief, but the victim of a Facebook Marketplace scam. The lawyers say that a man who presented himself as John Spillway representing used auto marketplace Mountain Adventures gave Finley "every reason to believe the purchase was legitimate."

The lawyers said that Spillway presented Finley with a bill of sale and registration.

"Within three days of the purchase, Tulane police informed TJ that the truck had been reported stolen. TJ looks forward to continuing to cooperate fully with the authorities in hopes of recovering the funds he lost, bringing the criminal(s) to justice, and clearing his name and reputation," the lawyers said in a statement.

Finley is due in court on June 1.

Finley, a Ponchatoula native, was previously arrested in Alabama in 2022 for evading police.