WBRZ, 104.5 ESPN radio want to give an ESPY to a local volunteer coach: Nominate someone here

1 hour 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, June 23 2021 Jun 23, 2021 June 23, 2021 12:13 PM June 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ and 104.5 ESPN are looking for the volunteer coaches who overcame the coronavirus shutdown to continue vital sports mentorship to young athletes since March 2020.

Nominations can be submitted HERE.  Nominations should focus on volunteer coaches and youth sports leaders who contributed to area sports leagues to keep youngsters engaged and connected as the pandemic upended life.

Finalists will be selected and featured by WBRZ and 104.5 ESPN leading up to a local, honorary ESPY Award winner named ahead of the national ESPN ESPY broadcast on Saturday, July 10.

The ESPY Award show will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 on July 10, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Nominate someone for the local ESPY Award HERE.

