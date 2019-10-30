WBRSO searching for driver in hit-and-run, victim in coma

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that put a woman in a coma on the Fourth of July.

Authorities say a 2007 black Infiniti G35 was in a driveway on 2972 Mulatto Bend Rd. when the victim exited the back seat of the car and walked toward the front. The vehicle drove forward and ran over the victim. Authorities say the vehicle left the driveway, turned onto U.S. 190 West and fled.

Sheriff's detectives say the 20-year-old victim from Colorado is in the hospital in a coma. Doctors do not expect her to regain consciousness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.