78°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful
TLEXCALA, MEXICO- A Mexican zoo is celebrating the birth of a brand new white lion cub.
Altiplano Zoo welcomed a new white lion to their family, but had some unexpected setbacks. The cub was rejected by its mother at birth, and requires special care and feeding from zookeepers.
But the cub remains playful, and is eating just fine, the zoo says.
Trending News
Check out the video to see the cuteness.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU cornerback Javien Toviano arrested for video voyeurism, suspended from team activities
-
NFL player Malcolm Roach hosts 'Kicks 4 Kids,' gives Baton Rouge children...
-
State Superintendent to meet with East Baton Rouge School Board leaders Monday
-
Joe Biden ends 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as...
-
Vehicle leaves a hole in Denham Springs mobile home